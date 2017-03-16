1 of 1

Peek Through the Windows at Tiffany Five artists whose work will be included in the highly anticipated Whitney Biennial, opening Friday, were asked to design pieces and window displays with the famous jewelry brand

Written by Rachel Wallace

Ajay Kurian, whose Childermass installation at the Whitney will center around a chrome chameleon, created ten business card cases engraved with a hidden reference to the film American Psycho. His window display is a nod to the Whitney staircase where Childermass will be on view until the Biennial wraps in June.