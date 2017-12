1 of 1

The Best Eye Creams Put an end to the wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles with our favorite formulas

Written by Kasey Caminiti

THE BEHOLDER Lifting Eye + Lid Cream, $65, BEAUTY BIOSCIENCE, neimanmarcus.com.



This lifting eye and lid cream helps reverse the effects of gravity by lifting the appearance of hooded, tired lids and brows. It is recommended for morning or evening use and you can apply underneath makeup.