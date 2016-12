1 of 1

The Perfect Wine for Every Thanksgiving There's a bottle for everything, from toasting to the finishing touches

Written by Kasey Caminiti

For an all-American Thanksgiving

2014 Smoke Tree Pinot Noir ($24)

Keep your Thanksgiving all American with this elegant Sonoma County Pinot Noir. Smoke Tree Pinot Noir is made in a fresh and vibrant style that allows it to pair with fall flavors seamlessly. The acidity cuts through buttery sauces and gravy, and the spicy fruit profile adds new dimension to your choice of herbs used in the dish. The richness of the wine cleans the palate and begs for another bite.