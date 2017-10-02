Out of This World Fall Jewelry Trend
Here, we explore the best in this season’s celestial accessories and star-shaped jewels
Written by Atalie Gimmel
History earrings, $129, SWAROVSKI, swarovski.com.
Bangle bracelet in 18-karat white and yellow gold set with diamonds, price upon request, BUCCELLATI, buccellati.com.
Ziggy Ear in 18-karat yellow gold and diamonds, $10,200, EFVA ATTLING, efvaattling.com.
Fabergé Simple I Love You bangle with white diamonds in 18-karat rose gold, $3,250, FABERGÉ, faberge.com.
Silver XL single star earring, $265, JENNIFER FISHER, jenniferfisherjewelry.com.
Solari planets Saturn necklace with diamonds in 18-karat gold, $9,800, DAVID YURMAN, davidyurman.com.
Main image: The Chanel Joaillerie Fil de Comète earrings worn by Lily-Rose Depp at the La Danseuse premiere in Paris