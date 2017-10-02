1 of 1

Out of This World Fall Jewelry Trend Here, we explore the best in this season’s celestial accessories and star-shaped jewels

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Solari planets Saturn necklace with diamonds in 18-karat gold, $9,800, DAVID YURMAN, davidyurman.com.



Main image: The Chanel Joaillerie Fil de Comète earrings worn by Lily-Rose Depp at the La Danseuse premiere in Paris