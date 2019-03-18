Petal to the Metal
Spring’s bounty brings smashing shades in unexpected textures and shimmering finishes
Written by Kim Peiffer
Photographed by David Prince
Clockwise from top: Sheer Pop Multiple multipurpose stick in Cote Basque, $39, NARS, narscosmetics.com. Mermaid Eye Matte in Bee, $34, CHANTECAILLE, chantecaille.com. Matte Metal Colour & Couture Contour Lipstick in Tutti Frutti, $38, DIOR, dior.com. Matte Metal Colour & Couture Contour Lipstick in Candy Cane, $38, DIOR, dior.com. Naked3 Eye Shadow in Factory, $54 for palette, URBAN DECAY, urbandecay.com.