Petal to the Metal Spring’s bounty brings smashing shades in unexpected textures and shimmering finishes

Written by Kim Peiffer

Photographed by David Prince



Clockwise from top: Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator in Diamond Dust, $26, LAURA GELLER, laurageller.com. Nude Luminizer in Golden Glow, $48, DIOR, dior.com. Le Chrome Luxe Eye Duo in Monte Carlo, $58, CHANTECAILLE, chantecaille.com. Ambient Lighting Finishing Powder in Diffused Light, $46, HOURGLASS, hourglasscosmetics.com. Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Wanderlust, $24, STILA, stilacosmetics.com. Visible Lift Radiance Cheek Duo in Pearly in Peach, $13, L’OREAL PARIS, lorealparisusa.com.