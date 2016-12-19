8 Luxe Hotels to Spend Your New Year's Eve
Ring in 2017 in style
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Celebrate the new year steps away from the ball drop at InterContinental New York Times Square (New York, NY)
Spend New Year's Eve in one of the most popular celebration locations in the world. Classy partygoers can start the New Year steps away from the famous New Year's Eve Time Square ball drop, at Chef Todd English's recently opened The Stringer Cocktail Bar & Kitchen at the InterContinental New York Times Square. Guests can sip, sample and share throughout the evening with unlimited food, cocktails, and a DJ while watching the ball drop on screen in a refined, exclusive atmosphere. The fun begins at 8:00pm and ends at 1:00am. VIP seated admission is $400 and general admission is $300.