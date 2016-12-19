1 of 1

8 Luxe Hotels to Spend Your New Year's Eve Ring in 2017 in style

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Enjoy the New Year at the Top of the Mark at InterContinental Mark Hopkins (San Francisco, CA)

Ring in the New Year with family, friends and unforgettable views at InterContinental Mark Hopkins. Start the evening with stunning views, champagne and hors d'oeuvres that include assorted caviar, Tomales Bay & Rockefeller oysters, Spanish Serrano ham carving station and raw seafood selections, before a five-course dinner paired with Moet & Chandon Rose at the Top of the Mark. Later, guests are invite to dance the night away with family and friends while listening to the band Mirage. The evening will end with a Champagne toast at midnight. On New Year’s Day guests can start off the New Year in style with a special brunch at Top of the Mark. From 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Chef Michael Wong presents a delicious feast offering an omelet and waffle station, Rock Shrimp Eggs Benedict with choron sauce and entrees that include Kurobuta Pork Loin and Bone-In Leg of Lamb for guests to enjoy while listening to Pianist Michael Athens. Regular reservations for the New Year’s Eve party are $400 per person; window seating is $450 per person. Reservations required. Please call 415-616-6941.Top of the Mark’s New Year’s Day brunch is $109 per adult and $59 per child (ages 4 – 12). Reservations are required. Please call 415-616-6941.