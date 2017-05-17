1 of 1

4 New Workout Classes You Need to Try The best ways to sweat in the Big Apple right now

Written by Rachel Wallace

YogaSpark



This cult-favorite yoga studio in Mamaroneck, New York just opened a second location in TriBeCa that’s every bit as amazing as the original. A 90-degree room keeps things sweaty, but the teachers here will actually turn off the heaters or let in a bit of air to keep the temperature from climbing to the head-spinning triple digits. You’ll get all of the detoxifying benefits of heat without keeling over. The amped-up vinyasa flow provides both a satisfying stretch and a serious workout. And they don’t skimp on savasana—even placing a freezing cold towel soaked in tea tree oil on your forehead as you drift off into bliss. The TriBeCa location also offers blacklight classes so you can glow inside and out.