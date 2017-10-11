1 of 1

Treat Yourself to These Natural Beauty Products From vegan pumpkin facial cleanser to superfruit night treatment, these are the natural products your body deserves

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Renewed Pumpkin Walnut Facial Cleanser, $28, FEEL, thisisfeel.com.



Your body isn’t the only thing that can benefit from massage. Let your face in on the action with the glow-unleashing power of Renewed. Each time you lather up, pumpkin infuses the skin with Alpha Hydroxy Acids, Zinc, and Vitamins A and C, while walnut powder unleashes its talent as a tiny masseuse with gentle exfoliation. This product is vegan.