Treat Yourself to These Natural Beauty Products
From vegan pumpkin facial cleanser to superfruit night treatment, these are the natural products your body deserves
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Black Soybean Milk Pudding Sleeping Pack, BOTANIC FARM, $28, ulta.com.
This pudding boosts skin cell regeneration so you're able to have softer, firmer and more flawless skin overnight. By including fermented bean extract, milk and collagen as its key components, the moisturizing effect of this black soybean sleeping pack is remarkable.