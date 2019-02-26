1 of 1

This Miami Mansion Has a $40,000 Wine Cellar Tour a luxurious $5.5 million home that is surrounded by a water moat

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This Florida residence is surrounded by a luxe water moat that creates the appearance that the mansion is floating above water. With an open floor plan, the home includes seven en-suite bedrooms, 7.5 baths, spacious living and dining rooms, an elevator and much more. One of the biggest draws to this estate is the $40,000 wine cellar located within. The walk-in cellar is temperature controlled and holds 1,000 bottles.



Bathed in natural light, owners will experience a bright atmosphere throughout the home. Other features include Limestone and Wood floors, a stunning glass staircase, three-car garage, resort style pool and much more.



Click to see inside this home listed by Michael Martinez, Vice President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty for $5.5 million.