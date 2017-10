1 of 1

Men's Fall Fashion Has Reached New Heights These trends are inspired by structured tailoring and strong lines found high atop Zaha Hadid’s only residential property in NYC

Photographed by Amar David

Styled by Eric McNeal



Jacket, $2,980, Sweater, $920, Pants, $980, PRADA, 877-997-7232.



Groomer: John Ruidant using Evo Hair at See Management.

Model: Miles Montierth at Fusion Models.

Location: 520 W. 28th St.