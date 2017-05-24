Essentials for a Poolside Memorial Day Weekend
Everything you need to make the most of the first official weekend of summer
Written by Rachel Wallace
An Instagram-able pool float
Yacht pool float, $128, FUNBOY, funboy.com.
A state-of-the-art grill
K1000HS Hybrid Fire Freestanding Grill, $26,095.00, KALAMAZOO GOURMET, kalamazoogourmet.com.
A chic hat to block the sun
"You're blocking my sun" hat, $495, EUGENIA KIM, eugeniakim.com.
Lawn games
Oxford croquet set, 599, JAQUES LONDON, Jaqueslondon.co.uk.
Cute mini champagne bottles to toast the start of summer
Mini Share Pack, $99.95, MOET & CHANDON, premierchampagne.com.
The official drink of summer: rosé
Whispering Angel Rosé, CHATEAU D’ESCLANS, esclans.com.
A cozy beach towel
The Avalon Towel, $110, THE BEACH PEOPLE, thebeachpeopleco.com.