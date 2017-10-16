Top 5 Glamorous Essentials for Every Jetsetter
Constantly on the go? Pack these musts for your next trip (or two)
Written by Atalie Gimmel
Aileron Carry-On, $1,200, RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS, ricardobeverlyhills.com.
This durable aluminum suitcase features sleek corner guards, a retractable metal handle and smooth dual spinner wheels—seriously, rolling this thing around is smooth like butter. The clamp closure system also provides the ultimate security (for those equally glamorous valuables inside) with Travel Sentry®-approved combination locks.