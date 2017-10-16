1 of 1

Top 5 Glamorous Essentials for Every Jetsetter Constantly on the go? Pack these musts for your next trip (or two)

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Large Carryall, $1,295, SHINOLA, shinola.com.



If you feel you can actually lift the weight of your bag (good for you), this carryall is both glamorous and classic. The bag is made of Shinola’s signature American Navigator leather and even though it’s large, you’ll still be able to organize accordingly: two open interior pockets work for your smaller items while a larger interior zip pocket provides ample space for the rest of your things.