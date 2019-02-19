1 of 1

Tour a Lombard Street Gem Go inside this $3.5 million home on the most famous street in San Francisco

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Go inside this illustrious home tucked away on San Francisco's most photographed street, Lombard Street, and you will not want to leave. The $3.5 million residence features water views from the deck, a chef's kitchen, three bedrooms plus a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, private back garden and a one car garage. The design elements add such distinct character to the property, from the hardwood floors to the beamed ceilings and leaded windows.



Entertain guests in the large family room on the lower level, complete with a wet bar, or enjoy a more formal space on the upper level. The 2,725-square-foot property is listed by Nina Hatvany. Click through the gallery for an inside look.