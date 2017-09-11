1 of 1

7th Annual Ping Pong Tournament of Friends Killerspin co-hosted the underground Bridgehampton party of the summer

Written by Editors at DuJour

For the 7th Annual Ping Pong Tournament of Friends in Bridgehampton, the CEO of Killerspin co-hosted the ultimate ping pong tournament. This year’s $100 entry fee will be split between the winner and a contribution to a charitable organization/school (TBD), and any purchase of a Killerspin revolution series table resulted in a matched donation by the company. The tournament was 18+ and brought Hamptons’ society together for some friendly competition--an ideal way to close-out a successful summer out East.