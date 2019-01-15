1 of 1

Tour a $6.5 Million San Francisco Gem Go inside this elegantly renovated Nob Hill residence

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This newly listed residence, located at the Historic Park Lane in San Francisco, features one of the largest floor plans available in the building. The newly renovated space offers three bedrooms, three baths and a spacious great room with views of the San Francisco Bay, Alcatraz, Coit Tower and beyond. The stellar chef’s kitchen boasts a large pantry, laundry room and a service elevator. The property includes two storage rooms, a car parking with charger, doorman, on-site gym and a communal garden.



