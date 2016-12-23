1 of 1

5 Festive Tablescape Ideas for the Holidays Add a little spice to the traditional holiday table with tips from top designers

Written by Nadia Ahmed

Classic & Clean

“In one of Onefinestay’s London homes, the table setting is classic and clean, and embraces the most traditional elements of Christmas. To create a similar table, focus on classic decor and patterns such as holly and ivy and red and white ornaments. Create a clean foundation with a white tablecloth and silver cutlery, candle holders and glassware. Then, to add character, use plates with festive patterns. Even busy patterns can be combined as long as they are the same colour. To keep it classic, white candles are also a must. To top it off, add a bowl of whole walnuts and hazelnuts and a nutcracker – and don’t forget the Christmas pudding and mulled wine for a truly British meal.”



Eleonora Valle, Art Director and Stylist, onefinestay