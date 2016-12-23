5 Festive Tablescape Ideas for the Holidays
Add a little spice to the traditional holiday table with tips from top designers
Written by Nadia Ahmed
Metallics
“Whether it's silver and mercury or gold rimmed glasses, anything metallic is essential on your holiday table. And the perk? You can re-use these pieces come New Year’s Eve! Opt for candles in groupings of three sizes, small, medium and large. Balance your table by having an equal amount of candles on each end. Utilize a side table, console, or buffet for added decor. I recommend draping garlands and placing pretty bottles of champagne or liquors.”
Fashionable Hostess