1 of 1

Gifts That Give Back Embrace the spirit of the holiday season with these charitable gifts that keep on giving

Written by The Editors of DuJour

Handcrafted by refugee artisans from Burkina Faso, these bronze, copper and aluminum bowls are hammered, filled and polished by women before being coated with traditionally tanned leather. The proceeds go to Global Goods Partners, a nonprofit committed to providing sustainable jobs for women to aid in community development and family wellbeing.



$80–$95, globalgoodspartners.org.