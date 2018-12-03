Holiday Beauty Kits, Sets and More
The perfect gifts for any make-up lover from Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay, Givenchy and more
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set, $99, FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA, sephora.com.
Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set, $99, FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA, sephora.com.
Four Little Bites Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set, $25, BITE BEAUTY, sephora.com.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Limited Edition Jingle Bell Gift, $120, VIKTOR&ROLF, available at department stores nationwide.
Under The Christmas Tree Breakaway Makeup Palettes & Mascara, $49, TOO FACED, toofaced.com.
amika Smooth Criminal Polished Perfection Gift Set, $120, AMIKA, sephora.com.
Trooper Black Eyeliner Obsession Eyeliner Collector’s Edition, $88, KAT VON D, katvondbeauty.com.
Ganache & Praliné Eye Palette, La Maison du Chocolat Collection (framboise berry), $99, SHU UEMURA, shuuemura-usa.com.
BlitzTrance Kit including seven lipsticks, $225, PAT MCGRATH LABS, available soon on patmcgrath.com.
Goodie Goodie Gorgeous Set, $29, BENEFIT COSMETICS, nordstrom.com.
Tweezerman Brow Basics Gift Set, $45, TWEEZERMAN, tweezerman.com.
Ready-Set-Party Deluxe Eye & Cheek Palette, $99, BOBBI BROWN COSMETICS, nordstrom.com.
Prestige 10-Piece Lip & Nail Set, $295, GIVENCHY, saksfifthavenue.com.
Here Today, Gone To Maui Set, $25, TARTE, sephora.com.
Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick Vault, $195, MARC JACOBS BEAUTY, marcjacobsbeauty.com.
Charmed Holiday Lip Care & Color Essentials, $48, JOUER COSMETICS, jouercosmetics.com.
Platinum+ Glacial Blue Styler, $249, GHD HAIR, ghdhair.com.
Urban Decay Holiday Heat Limited Edition Gift Set, $45, URBAN DECAY, urbandecay.com.
Stardust Radiant Glow Palette, $52, LAURA MERCIER, lauramercier.com.
Fucking Fabulous Gift Set, $380, TOM FORD, tomford.com.
Sweet Indulgence Beauty Sampler, $65, BEAUTYBLENDER, beautyblender.com.
Mini Brush Kit, $50, YVES SAINT LAURENT, nordstrom.com.
Charlotte’s Beauty Universe Collection, $200, CHARLOTTE TILBURY, nordstrom.com.
Holiday Eye Shadow Kit, $59, JANE IREDALE, janeiredale.com.
Airwrap Complete Styler, $549, DYSON, sephora.com.