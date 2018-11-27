1 of 1

Go Inside a Colorful Miami Work of Art This $1.2 million home was designed by celebrated upcycle artist, Michael Jude Russo

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Head to Miami, Florida and explore a unique 10,081-square-foot home decorated with one-of-a-kind art pieces. Internationally celebrated upcycle artist Michael Jude Russo designed this two-story residence and featured hundreds of colorful sculptures and handmade furniture. The entire home is truly a masterpiece. With an open floor plan, the property offers homeowners a spacious sanctuary catering to artistic minds. The beautiful outdoor oasis features a patio area, nursery and garden shed and a free form pool with a picturesque water fountain. Located at 401 NE 26 Drive, Wilton Manors, this $1.2 million work of art is listed by Virginia Hornaday of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.



