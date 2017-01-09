1 of 1

Tour an Apartment Styled by Design Within Reach The sleek NYC space is up for grabs

Written by Rachel Barber

At this Hell’s Kitchen luxury condominium building at Fifty Third & Eighth, design lovers can furnish their home like never before. The residence allows buyers to purchase apartments that come fully designed by trendy modern furniture retailer Design Within Reach. For the buyer who wants to be more hands-on with the design, the building can facilitate a personal shopping experience at the sophisticated boutique so the resident can outfit their new home with personal picks. Here, step inside some of the sleek spaces created by Design Within Reach.