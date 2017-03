1 of 1

The Season's Top Timepieces Ruediger Albers, President of the American Wempe Corporation, shared his favorite watches

Written by Rachel Wallace

Photographed by Jens Mortensen



“Worldtimers keep evolving. Patek Philippe’s is not only practical (with an at-a-glance display of world time), its movement can now be seen through a crystal on the gold case back.” $47,620