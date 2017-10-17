Tour Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Home
The famous couple’s Santa Barbara property is on the market for $45 million
Written by Rachel Wallace
This 10,500-square-foot, six bedroom home in Santa Barbara, California was originally built by architect Wallace Frost in the 1930s and later restored by celebrated architectural designer John Saladino. DeGeneres and de Rossi bought the home in 2012 and added an outdoor entertaining pavilion. “The Villa”, as the main house is known, was featured in DeGeneres’ 2015 interior design book Home.