1 of 1

Tour Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Home The famous couple’s Santa Barbara property is on the market for $45 million

Written by Rachel Wallace

“The surrounding gardens and olive trees are almost as wonderful as the interior. The house truly feels like it was built out of the landscape, rather than plopped on a plot. It feels ancient, like it’s been there forever. Like that hill was never without the house. This is a home that honors nature, and I love that,” says DeGeneres.