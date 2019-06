1 of 1

Most Effective Makeup Removers These products are gentle on sensitive skin and will reveal a clean complexion

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This is not an all-over face cleanser but for someone like myself who tends to go heavy on the mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and anything else I can put near my eyes, it works like a charm. Some removers force you to really rub your eyes, leaving several eyelashes as casualties. Moisten a cotton swab with this milky oil and hold on your eye until soaked through and even your most waterproof makeup will melt off. It is the most gentle while also actually working. Shake before every use.



Milky Oil, $12, GLOSSIER, glossier.com.