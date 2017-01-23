1 of 1

Tour Chloe Sevigny’s Park Slope Co-op Featuring a gallery space, beamed ceilings and more

Written by Rachel Barber

After just 42 days on the market, Chloe Sevigny’s Brooklyn co-op, located at 9 Prospect Park West #2C, already has a contract on it. This is no surprise, given the pre-war “white glove” building’s amenities—full time doorman, beamed ceilings, large dining and living spaces, bike storage, private landing, gallery space, fireplace and polished concrete floors. The actress listed her 3 bed, 3 bath space for $2.75 million, and the building has an additional pricey maintenance fee of $2,864 per month. Step inside Sevigny’s bright former home, here.