Book A Room At The Beach in Bridgehampton The latest boutique hotel in the Hamptons is literally two miles from the glittery beach

Written by Kasey Caminiti

A couple in love as well as business, Lucy Swift Weber and Charles Lemonides have an eye for creating unforgettable experiences. Their latest venture is a boutique hotel in Bridgehampton, just two miles from the stunning beaches of the Hamptons. A Room At The Beach features ten rooms all with individually selected decor including one-of-a-kind antiques, flea market gems, and captivating works of art. Each room has access to their own private garden, allowing for self-reflection, relaxation, and a little piece of nature. Plus, the Frette linens, Malin & Goetz toiletries, and Nespresso machines don’t hurt.



Throughout the 1.5-acre property, guests can bask by the outdoor pool and sauna, take a Serena and Lily bicycle out for a ride, schedule a massage, go fishing, take a yoga class, and more (if you can believe there are more experiences available). A Room At The Beach is an escape into a dreamlike vacation, where you can savor the laidback vibe of the Hamptons and in the same day experience all the luxuries.



