Eyeshadow Primers That Help Your Look Stay Put From Smashbox to Urban Decay, these are the products you should be starting your beauty routine with

Written by Kasey Caminiti

With the stunning eyeshadow palettes that Fenty Beauty has released, it is only fair that you want those shades to stay put for as long as possible. This eyeshadow primer preps your lids so that your shadow goes on smooth and seriously does not fade. Pair it with Fenty Beauty’s Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette and you are good to go.



Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer, $22, FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA, sephora.com.