Products and Tools Your Dog Needs
From CBD to sunscreen, your favorite pooch deserves a beauty arsenal with these products
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Spray-N-Play Cleansing Spritz, $13, KIEHL’S SINCE 1851, kiehls.com.
Spray-N-Play Cleansing Spritz, $13, KIEHL’S SINCE 1851, kiehls.com.
Zesty Paws Aloe Vera & Chamomile + Coconut Oil Lavender Scent Ear Cleaning Wipes, $16, ZESTY PAWS, chewy.com.
Dog Shampoo, $28, MALIN + GOETZ, malinandgoetz.com.
Perfect Coat Professional Dog Deshedder, $28, PERFECT COAT, chewy.com.
CBD Pet Tincture - Bacon Flavor, $60, SMART LIFE CBD, smartlifecbd.com.
Shampoo + Conditioner Set For Itchy Dogs and Cats, $25, KIN + KIND, kin-kind.com.
Petosan Complete Dog & Cat Dental Kit, $20, PETOSAN, chewy.com.
Epi-Pet Sun Protector Spray for Pets, $16, EPI-PET, amazon.com.
Paw Plunger Large for Dogs, Black, $25, PAW PLUNGER, chewy.com.
Burt's Bees Itch Soothing Spray with Honeysuckle for Dogs, $7, BURT’S BEES, chewy.com.