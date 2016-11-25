Beauty Gifts for the Holidays
From lipsticks to eyeshadow palettes to luxe candles, these are our favorite glamorous essentials for the holiday season
Written by Eden Univer
Aesop’s Gift Kit: The Persistent Collector, $142, AESOP, aesop.com.
Armani/Privé Candles, $90 each, ARMANI, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.
BITE Beauty Amuse Bouche Vault, $198, BITE BEAUTY, sephora.com.
Giant Magic Cream, $255, CHARLOTTE TILBURY, charlottetilbury.com.
Clarins 2016 Advent Calendar, $125, CLARINS, clarins.com.
The Radiant Ritual, $68, EVE LOM, evelom.com.
Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte Lipstick, $90 each, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, christianlouboutin.com.
House of Jo Malone London, $205, JO MALONE, jomalone.com.
Cue The Confetti Highlights & Brush Palette, $30, LORAC, ulta.com.
About Last Night Style Eye-Con No. 20 Plus Eyeshadow Palette, $99, MARC JACOBS, sephora.com.
Cleansing Oil Shampoo, $57, MURAKAMI x SHU UEMURA, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.
Travel Essentials Set, $98, ORIBE, oribe.com.
Sephora Favorites Trending: Beauty’s Most Coveted, $75, VARIOUS, sephora.com.
Tom Ford Private Blend Candle in Tuscan Leather, $250, TOM FORD, tomford.com.
Multi-Usage Palette Collector Sparkle Clash Edition, $95, YVES SAINT LAURENT, yslbeautyus.com.
The Discovery Collection by Phuong Dang, $380, PHUONG DANG, barneys.com.
Margherita M. Missoni for La Mer gift set, $550, LA MER, cremedelamer.com.
Gift set of custom shampoo and conditioner, from $32, FUNCTION OF BEAUTY, functionofbeauty.com.