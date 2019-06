1 of 1

6 Foundations We Really Love From sheer coverage to a full face, these products boast high-quality formulas that work

Written by Kasey Caminiti

If you have sensitive skin or prefer to wear minimal makeup, this foundation is for you. It will actually conceal any blemishes while also healing and strengthening your skin rather than irritating. Plus, if Kourtney Kardashian uses it, it must be pretty good.



Oxygenetix Acne Control Foundation, $76, OXYGENETIX, oxygenetix.com.