Inside a $6.45 Million Charleston Residence This private walled South Carolina retreat features historic design elements and luxe amenities

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in a charming neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina on the corners of Meeting and Lamboll Streets, this historic residence is truly picture-perfect. Listed for $6.45 million by Mary Lou Wertz of Hudson Phillips Properties, this private walled home boasts beautifully etched glass windows, parquet floors and triple piazzas. With a two-car garage, guest-house, in-ground pool, elevator and stunning landscaping, owners will want for nothing. The living room offers a spacious sunlit relaxing area while the updated kitchen and separate dining room are perfect for entertaining.



The master suite is luxury at its finest, with walk-in closets and a glorious bathroom. With two guestrooms featuring individual piazzas, guests will enjoy privacy and beauty. The separate guesthouse is just as delightful in design and includes an additional family room, bedroom and full bath.



