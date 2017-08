1 of 1

24 Hours with Dr. Amy Wechsler See how this top dermatologist spends her day in New York City

Written by Rachel Barber

10:35am: Once I finished with my patient, I headed back to my apartment to start packing because I’m heading to the Hamptons for the weekend. My fiancé has a house there and we were so excited to go because this was the only kids-free weekend of the summer (my son and daughter are both away with their friends). After I packed, I was able to get in a quick 30 minute workout on my Life Cycle bike that overlooks the east river. I know it’s old school, but the bike is 18 years old and it has never let me down -- I always use it for rehab and to stay in shape. It never hurts me. I just put on music and zone out.