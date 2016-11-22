1 of 1

Tour an Upper West Side Condo With Contemporary Details Pre-war meets modern in this luxury home

Written by Rachel Barber

At the Upper West Side’s pre-war inspired 207 W 79th St., residents get the beauty of a historic building with the perks of contemporary amenities and design. The building's nineteen condominiums are now available, created by Anbau, a leading luxury developer in New York City. Despite the pre-war style of the building, the residences feel like modern lofts, with giant windows, spacious kitchens and bright hallways. “As residents of the Upper West Side, we saw the opportunity for 207W79 to address the need to complement the area’s enduring prewar architecture while also meeting residents’ need for contemporary design,” said Stephen Glascock, president of Anbau. Here, tour one of the glamorous spaces, which start at $3.95 million.