10 Men’s Fragrances We Love
Discover these refreshing and strong scents from Malin + Goetz, Gucci, and more
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Cannabis Eau de Parfum, $165, MALIN + GOETZ, malinandgoetz.com.
Cannabis Eau de Parfum, $165, MALIN + GOETZ, malinandgoetz.com.
Vodka on the Rocks, $295, KILIAN, sephora.com.
Ex Nihilo Cuir Celeste Eau de Parfum, $225, EX NIHILO, saksfifthavenue.com.
Pasha de Cartier Édition Noire, $112/3.4 fl. oz., CARTIER, shop.nordstrom.com.
Paco Rabanne Invictus Legend, $124, PACO RABANNE, pacorabanne.com.
Dark Is Night Eau de Parfum, $120, HENRY ROSE, henryrose.com.
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Giò Profumo, $98/75Ml, GIORGIO ARMANI, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.
Mugler Les Exceptions Naughty Fruity, $225, MUGLER, mugler.com.
Spicebomb, $112/3.4 oz., VIKTOR&ROLF, us.viktor-rolf.com.
Men's Guilty Cologne Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, $92, GUCCI, macys.com.