10 Accessories Made For The Fourth of July
From pretty star barrettes to patriotic bags, these are our must-haves for the festive holiday
Written by Jessie Ajluni
To the stars 14K Gold-plated barrette, $100, EPONA VALLEY, modaoperandi.com.
Sandale Du Desert leather and gingham canvas sandals, $845, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, net-a-porter.com.
US navy lunchpail, $395, LA LIGNE X CESTA, cestacollective.com.
45MM cat eye sunglasses, $450, MONCLER, saksfifthavenue.com.
Executive skeleton Tourbillon “stars & stripes”, $46,000, ULYSSE NARDIN, ulysse-nardin.com.
The Soloist. Jack Purcell zip printed canvas sneakers, $120, CONVERSE X TAKAHIROMIYASHITA, mrporter.com.
Annabelle straw sun hat, $435, EUGENIA KIM, saksfifthavenue.com.
Thick star enamel band, $3,550, ANDREA FOHRMAN, modaoperandi.com.
Uptown grain leather-trimmed birdseye bag, $1,690, MARK CROSS, modaoperandi.com.
D-frame sunglasses in clear blue, $295, ORLEBAR BROWN, orlebarbrown.com.