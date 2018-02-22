View the gallery

Biologique Recherche’s cult-classic Lotion P50 is known for being a facial-in-a-bottle and according to Into The Gloss will give you the “glowiest skin of your life.” But what if there was a way to translate this magical potion’s powers to your hair? At Manhattan’s upscale Paul Labrecque Salon and Spa, there is. The salon’s Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Capillaire Purifying Hair & Scalp Treatment is almost like a facial for the scalp, helping balance pH, regulate sebum secretion, purify, moisturize, and lightly exfoliates for a healthy scalp and hair—and also includes a scalp massage. The 5-step detox is based on the same principles as the bestselling Lotion P50 for the face but adapted for the scalp. Recommended for oily scalps, the highly active ingredients include horseradish, lemon, sage, myrrh and burdock extracts, witch hazel and purifying poly-alpha-beta hydroxy complex.

Salon director Frederic Moine recommends getting the treatment every 6-8 weeks to keep the scalp in tip-top shape, promoting healthier hair as well as a detoxed scalp. While we highly recommend booking the indulgent treatment in the salon, we’ve broken down how to give the detox a go at home.