Chris Riccobono: The Entrepreneur Who Revolutionized Casual Style with UNTUCKit

In a fashion world long dominated by formality, Chris Riccobono saw an opportunity — and turned it into a movement. As the founder and owner of UNTUCKit, Riccobono transformed a simple idea into a global lifestyle brand: creating shirts designed to be worn untucked, yet still look sharp, tailored, and intentional.

The inspiration struck in the most relatable way. Frustrated that every dress shirt looked sloppy when worn untucked, Riccobono set out to design one that fit right — no matter the occasion. What began as a concept in his Hoboken apartment became a fashion revolution that redefined how men (and eventually women) approach casual style. “I wanted to create something that made people feel confident and comfortable at the same time,” he says.

Since its founding in 2011, UNTUCKit has expanded from a modest online startup to a brand with over 80 retail locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company’s success is rooted in Riccobono’s commitment to authenticity, innovation, and customer experience. Every shirt is crafted with precision — shorter hemlines, contoured fits, and premium fabrics — designed to look effortlessly refined without the need to tuck.

But Riccobono’s story is more than a business success; it’s an example of entrepreneurial grit and adaptability. Through challenges like retail disruption and the pandemic, he’s remained focused on UNTUCKit’s core mission: blending comfort and confidence through great design.

Today, the brand stands as a testament to Riccobono’s belief that simplicity can be powerful. With UNTUCKit now branching into pants, outerwear, and women’s apparel, Chris Riccobono continues to redefine modern casualwear — proving that style, when done right, is as much about attitude as it is about fit.