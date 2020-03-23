Feel Like a Rock Star in The Post Malone x Arnette Sunglasses

With the world on lock-down, people are being forced to find glimmers of bright lights to keep their spirits up and get them through being quarantined. Music is a huge vice for many people, including myself. When you are spending hours upon hours at home, music can be a beautiful escape and can truly transport you to a lighter memory or moment in your life. Post Malone is an artist who has managed to create such a unique sound that perfectly complements his distinct personal style. The rapper behind hits such as “Psycho,” “Rock Star,” and “Better Now” has sold out arenas, headlined music festivals, rang in the New Year from Times Square, and now, is offering fans a tangible accessory to remind them of his captivating music.

Posty teamed up with Italian sunglass brand Arnette, manufactured by Luxottica, to create a collection of shades that perfectly embody the artist’s boldly unapologetic attitude. The exclusive new Tattoo Collection features four frames in trademark shades of black, yellow, and blue. The rectangular frames feature either the phrase “stay away” or “always tired” inscribed on the lenses, both of which are inspired by Post Malone’s famous face tattoos.

The four sunglasses in the Post Malone x Arnette Tattoo Collection are sustainably made with bio-plastic and include eco-friendly packaging, showcasing how your accessories can enhance your street style as well as the environment.

While we may be living indoors at the time being, we love the idea of ordering a pair of cool shades to rock while listening to your favorite Post Malone track. Trust us, they will give you good vibes, and once we make it out of this quarantine, you will be psyched to have a pair of rock star sunnies.