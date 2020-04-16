New Premium Cloth Face Masks by Rendall Co.

Since the outbreak and continuous spreading of coronavirus, there has been a massive shortage in nonmusical face masks. Face masks are highly recommended in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in general can help you stay healthy. Brands across the globe such as Louis Vuitton and Armani have been lending a hand by utilizing their resources to make more face masks for the public. Workwear brand Rendall Co. has been designing premium functional workwear for the hospitality industry since 2012. As of April 17 you can shop online for the brand’s two new styles of cloth face masks.

Rendall Co.’s founder Dierdra Jones worked as a designer for Steven Alan and founded workwear brand Jones of Boerum Hill before launching Rendall Co., and her experience allows her to perfectly blend fashion and function.

The two premium cloth face masks are made of two layers of 100 percent woven cotton to minimize heat build-up, an embedded copper nose band for a perfect fit, and are available in four colors. The Sentry style features two pairs of ties that allow the face mask to hang from your neck when not in use. The Ace style features elastic bands that secure behind the ears. Both styles use sustainable sourced materials and are cut, sewn, and packaged in Los Angeles.

You can purchase both styles of cloth face mask for $19 for one or $65 for a 4-pack. In addition, Rendall Co. has announced that for each face mask purchased, the brand will donate a mask to essential workers and non-profits helping the homeless.