In Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Choos

British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has landed her next role: starring in Jimmy Choo’s fall winter advertising campaign. Playing the leading role of Marianne in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Normal People, based on Sally Rooney’s acclaimed Irish romance book, Edgar-Jones became a household name this spring and summer. Shot at Chiltern Firehouse in London, photographer Dan Martensen and his wife, stylist Clare Richadson, captured a modern aesthetic and a luxuriously bohemian aesthetic of the city’s Marylebone neighborhood for the Jimmy Choo campaign. “Daisy is a modern heroine in the making, she represents the archetypal Jimmy Choo muse for a new era, her talent combined with her humility lend her an unique allure and confidence,” says the brand’s creative director Sandra Choi. “I, like many others, was mesmerized by her performance in Normal People and am so thrilled we were able to work together to create such a beautiful campaign that talks to the brand’s London roots so strongly.” The edgy yet elegant low-heel boots (from kitten heels to biker, ankle and thigh-high) and classic, chunky white sneakers are great for everyday and going out.

For the actress, this was her first commercial photo shoot and she loved the experience. “I loved finding a character through the shoes and accessories,” says Edgar-Jones. “Marianne’s accessories were so helpful because I had to track quite a lot of an age difference over four years. For me, what really helped was the shoes, because I think the way that you walk says a lot about your character. Fashion reinforces how transformative accessories, especially shoes, can be when playing a role.” The actress likes a range of different fashion styles but being comfortable is paramount (think jeans and a nice top). “My golden rule to dressing up is to not have a rule,” she says. “I like to try different things, so I don’t have a set style.”

Below, we talked to the 22-year-old actress about fashion and people she admires.

Do you have a favorite piece from the new Jimmy Choo collection?

My favorite shoes are the Cruz boots. I love how the collection includes off-duty styles as well as glamorous heels.

What sparked your interest in fashion?

It was when my cousin Jacqueline, who was studying shoe design, moved in when I was around seven and she was 22. She was the coolest person and I would try on all her shoes. I was devastated because my feet were always too small for them, and then she moved out. When she moved back in, my feet were too big.

If you weren’t an actor you’d be…

I wanted to be a dairy farmer. I wanted to own a petting farm and call it, Daisy’s Dairy Farm, because a lot of cows are called Daisy. Then, I wanted to be a lawyer.

Who are your favorite creatives?

Brilliant writers like Bernadine Evaristo—I think she is incredible. And other young actors, who are women, like Florence Pugh or Saoirse Ronan. I’m a really big fan. Also, Frida Kahlo. She was so talented and viewed the world in such an interesting way.

What song do you love to dance to?

“Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross.

What superpower would you like to have?

I’d like to be able to fly, just so I was able to get a different perspective.