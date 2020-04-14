HOKA ONE ONE Launches Front Line Give Back Program

Sneaker brand HOKA ONE ONE, a division of Deckers Brands is the latest to join the efforts in fighting the spread of coronavirus, and supporting the essential workers who need it the most. HOKA ONE ONE announced their Front Line Give Back Program that will benefit the healthcare workers on the frontlines of national relief efforts across the country. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, healthcare works across the country have suffered from lack of essential products such as face masks as well as elongated shifts due to the growing number of patients in need of medical attention.

The footwear brand is working with retail partners to donate 5,000 pairs of shoes directly to these men and women who are working tirelessly to provide help to those in need. HOKA ONE ONE is known for its premium sneakers with maximal cushion and minimal weight, providing optimal support to the healthcare professionals on their feet for hours upon hours at hospitals and clinics across the country.

To launch the Front Line Give Back program, HOKA ONE ONE teamed up with retail partner JackRabbit to give over 400 pairs of shoes to two hospitals in New York and New Jersey that were severely impacted from the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Right now, front line medical workers are faced with a tremendous battle, and we are here to support them however we can,” says Wendy Yang, President of HOKA ONE ONE. “Their job is to save lives, which makes manufacturing and selling footwear seem trivial by comparison, but we hope by donating these shoes we can help provide some assistance and relief during this incredibly strenuous and demanding time.”

With an additional 5,000 pairs of sneakers being donated to the men and women fighting the spread of COVID-19, HOKA ONE ONE is doing their part to help how they can. In addition, the brand’s parent company, Deckers Brands, has committed over $1 million dollars to the fight against COVID-19. It is especially uplifting to see that in the wake of a pandemic, brands are finding ways to use their power and resources to help benefit the community.