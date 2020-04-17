Zegna Group Is Now Manufacturing Medical Suits

In a time where fashion brands, many under luxury conglomerates Kering and LVMH, are repurposing their factories to make surgical masks and gowns in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group is no exception. The Italian menswear label has reopened its facilities in both Italy and Switzerland to produce protective medical suits for hospital staff in the Piedmont region and Canton Ticino, with a production goal of 280,000 units. Zegna’s relief efforts are made possible by a partnership between the Zegna Group, Fondazione Zegna, the Piedmont region in Italy and Canton Ticino, Switzerland.

The medical suits produced are made from a non-woven fabric produced by Pratrivero Spa in Biella, Italy. “The Zegna Group is incredibly pleased that the Biella textile district and Unione Industriale Biellese responded immediately to our appeal to work together during this difficult period,” Zegna stated. “We are proactively collaborating with the Piedmont Crisis Unit and Canton Ticino relevant authority to speed up the production process in an effort to meet the pressing need for vital medical supplies.”

“At Zegna we believe our actions today will shape our tomorrow. The pandemic we are all facing is a call for people around the world to take action. Each of us must do our part, in every way possible, to stop this global emergency,” said Gildo Zegna, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group, in a statement to Forbes.