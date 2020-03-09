Christian Cowan Celebrates International Women’s Day

View the gallery

On Sunday, March 8, Cartoon Network’s The Powerpuff Girls and Christian Cowan put on the second annual fashion show celebrating International Women’s Day.

This collaboration celebrates modern women through empowerment and equality, core values of both brands. The Powerpuff Girls have always embodied confidence and self-respect with a powerful message that continues to resonate for women in our world today.

Christian Cowan has dressed some of our favorite superwomen such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Rosalia, and more. Cowan considers strong women to be a part of his very core. With his youthful take on how a modern day woman dresses, he uses his creative powers to create collections that stand out in the world of fashion.

The Powerpuff Girls and Christian Cowan collaboration will also benefit InHerShoes Movement, a modern woman’s community for courage. The LA-based non-profit organization is committed to catalyzing courage for young girls and women to live the life they love, one courageous act at a time.

Three of the looks that walked on the runway are now available for purchase following the debut of this collection. Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the fashion show.

Makeup: John Stapleton for M.A.C Cosmetics

Shoes: Teva x Christian Cowan

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti x Christian Cowan

Jewelry & Props: A.Morir

Sunglasses: Le Specs x Christian Cowan

Millinery: Sheridan Tjhung x Christian Cowan

Music: Bec Adams, Les Filles

Casting: Natthias Mitchinson

Production: IMG Focus PR, Purple PR