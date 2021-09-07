This September is a rather unique month for a fashion stylist like Maeve Reilly with a trio of major fashion events occurring back-to-back in New York City. New York Fashion Week will run from September 8 through September 12; the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 12; and fashion’s biggest night out, the Met Gala, will return on September 13.

Celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly‘s days are usually busy pulling the most fashionable looks for her clients like Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber, and the next couple of weeks will definitely have her sartorial senses heightened. “I always say that I’m really inspired by my clients. I think each of them are trying to convey something different so I’m always keeping in mind who they are and what they represent. Honestly, I think the clients really dictate my inspiration,” Maeve Reilly says. Ahead of NYFW, the street style stan says she is eager to check out the runway shows from designers like LaQuan Smith, Christopher John Rogers and Kim Shui but she also gets inspired from off-the-runway looks for her clients. “There is such great street style from the cool girls going to shows to the editors. I follow all the street style blogs and I have always felt that a European woman has this really effortless, sexy sophistication about them that I try really hard to emulate with my girls.”

NYFW is notoriously fast-paced and seemingly glamorous and Reilly admits that she may have given in to a torturous heel or two in the past but now, comfort reigns supreme. “I think it’s very clear what my vibe is and that my style is all about comfort. I will definitely be in sneakers with maybe a suit, but it’ll still be really comfortable and that’s just who I am. NYFW is a lot of running around and there’s just no need for the added stress of having a fussy outfit,” she says.

