Shop Alexander McQueen’s Celeb-Approved Bag

Here at DuJour, we love an “It” bag, and we’re absolutely in love with the newest from Alexander McQueen. The Story, which was released on December 4, has already been worn by some of our favorite bag-toting celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Selena Gomez, and Kaia Gerber. You just know if supermodel Naomi Campbell was seen with it that it’s a must-have.

The bag–with its top-handle, smooth leather, and brass hardware–is a vintage style that’s seen a recent comeback, making the Story handbag feel very fashion-forward. Seeming like a 1950’s holdover that you might find in your own grandma’s closet, when paired with simple black jeans and sneakers–as seen on model Kaia Gerber–it looks very modern and of-the-moment. It’s also able to be worn several ways, which we love in an investment bag: hold it by its handle or wear it crossbody, over-the-shoulder, or like a clutch.

The Story is available for pre-order online. Buy it now before you get waitlisted.