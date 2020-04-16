DuJour Navigation

World Red Eye Raises Money For Face Masks

The media agency in Miami fundraised to produce in-house masks for the city’s community

Written by Brinley Knopf

World Red Eye, a Miami-based multi-media digital agency founded by Seth Browarnik–or rather, “the celebrity lensman of South Beach”–is fighting COVID-19. Its website has now become an information center for the city’s community to receive news and updates about the virus, and its now-closed fundraising campaign, #WRECares in partnership with the Little Lighthouse Foundation, raised over $6,000 on GoFundMe to donate face masks to healthcare workers in South Florida. For every $3 contributed, another face mask was donated; the money given to World Red Eye’s association of furloughed seamstresses and designers, who have repurposed their businesses to make masks. Donations have also helped purchase materials for production.

#WRECares Donates Hundreds of Face Masks to The Miami Police Department on April 2, 2020; courtesy of World Red Eye

The Miami Marlins have also partnered with #WRECares. To help supply World Red Eye’s mask-maskers with materials, the baseball team has donated 1,000 articles of clothing, including authentic home and road jerseys, uniform pants and 100% cotton t-shirts, which will create an estimated 7,500 masks.

On Friday, April 17, World Red Eye and the Marlins will be holding a Paraiso District Mask Balcony Party featuring special guests to raise awareness for the agency’s campaign. Watch on @worldredeye ⁣Instagram Live at 7PM.

Featured image by Miami artist @vicgarcia.

