World Red Eye Raises Money For Face Masks

World Red Eye, a Miami-based multi-media digital agency founded by Seth Browarnik–or rather, “the celebrity lensman of South Beach”–is fighting COVID-19. Its website has now become an information center for the city’s community to receive news and updates about the virus, and its now-closed fundraising campaign, #WRECares in partnership with the Little Lighthouse Foundation, raised over $6,000 on GoFundMe to donate face masks to healthcare workers in South Florida. For every $3 contributed, another face mask was donated; the money given to World Red Eye’s association of furloughed seamstresses and designers, who have repurposed their businesses to make masks. Donations have also helped purchase materials for production.

The Miami Marlins have also partnered with #WRECares. To help supply World Red Eye’s mask-maskers with materials, the baseball team has donated 1,000 articles of clothing, including authentic home and road jerseys, uniform pants and 100% cotton t-shirts, which will create an estimated 7,500 masks.

On Friday, April 17, World Red Eye and the Marlins will be holding a Paraiso District Mask Balcony Party featuring special guests to raise awareness for the agency’s campaign. Watch on @worldredeye ⁣Instagram Live at 7PM.

Featured image by Miami artist @vicgarcia.