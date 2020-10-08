When Jason Binn and DuJour spoke to Mandy Moore for our 2018 fall issue, the This Is Us star had just moved in to her new Pasadena home with her then-fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of indie rock band Dawes. “I just moved, and I’m a pretty big fan of being at home right now,” Moore told DuJour of her home. “I just haven’t had a home base in a couple of years now, so the fact that I have somewhere to hang my head and feel settled feels incredible. Being home is a vacation for me right now.”

The couple married in November 2018 and recently announced they are expecting their first child together, due in 2021.

While Moore’s career began in music as a pop phenom, she has since gone on to star in films such as A Walk to Remember and Chasing Liberty, voice the lead character in Disney’s animated film franchise Tangled, and earn a Golden Globe Award nomination for her role in the television series, This Is Us. Before landing her breakout role in This Is Us, Moore told DuJour that she had been struggling to find her footing a bit. “It’s odd to be in an industry where you have to wait for someone to give you permission to do your job so in that sense even the opportunity to just go to work everyday feels empowering. I feel like this fully-realized version of myself, like this is what I’m meant to do, and fate and circumstance just happened to place me in the right place at the right time to be a part of this. So that’s never lost on me. I’m very grateful.”

This Is Us returns to NBC for its fifth season on October 27 with a two-hour premiere. But, if you can’t wait that long to see Moore back on screen, you can find her starring in Mike Viola’s newest music video. Moore and Viola worked together in 2009 on Moore’s album Amanda Leigh, in 2019 on Moore’s single “When I Wasn’t Watching,” and in 2020 on Moore’s album Silver Landings. The music video for Viola’s song “Drug Rug” was shot at Moore’s Pasadena home and features Viola splashing around her beautiful pool dressed as a vampire.

Moore tweeted about the music video saying, “One of my fav folks, songwriter/producer extraordinaire #mikeviola made a video in my pool on the hottest day of the year a few weeks ago. He’s a genius and the video (directed by my sis, Caitlin Gerard) is hilarious and so dang good. Check it out!!”