Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are DuJour’s Cutest Couple

Since Jason Binn and DuJour Media presented the celebrity power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to the world on our summer 2015 cover with a steamy photo shoot, the love birds have not wavered from the limelight. Back then, acclaimed photographer Bruce Weber captured the stars on Golden Beach in Florida and DuJour spoke to the two about kids, couples therapy, and being themselves.

The couple welcomed their daughter Luna into the world in April of 2016 and their son Miles in May of 2018, but in 2015, Teigen got candid with DuJour about their dreams of being parents. “We want a lot of kids,” Teigen said. “I would love to have three or four of my own, and then adopt a few. So basically I’ll be pregnant the rest of my life.” The model and hilarious social media genius added that the way a woman’s body changes during a pregnancy is amazing to her. “You look at Kim [Kardashian] and see how women’s bodies just become so beautiful. [The thought] of getting boobs thrills me. And John looooves pregnant women, so–”

This year, the couple listed their Beverly Hills home and announced they were pregnant with their third child, a boy. While we’ve all seen the photos and videos on social media showcasing what adorable parents Teigen and Legend are, before the kids came along, Legend shared some thoughts of his own to DuJour. “She thinks I’m not athletic enough to have a boy,” he says of Teigen. “I’m a musician, I’m good with women and I’m a feminist, so I think I’ll be a good ‘girl daddy.’”

The couple’s social media presence is what gives fans insight into all of their most romantic and lovable moments, as well as the scarier times. Pregnant Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she had been admitted to the hospital due to excessive bleeding from her placenta. She had already opened up about the difficulties she endured during her first two pregnancies but was optimistic her third pregnancy would be smoother. She assured fans that with mandatory bedrest for the next few weeks, she and their baby boy were going to be okay. “The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles,” Teigen posted. She added in one Instagram story that to help keep her spirits high, Legend was making her his signature “bedside sandwich” in the hospital room. Insider reported that the sandwich included butter, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and potato chips.

From a nude photo and video shoot in 2015 to three pregnancies and a whole lot of laughs later, these two remain Jason Binn and DuJour Media’s cutest couple.