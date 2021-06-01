Hello, sunshine. Summer 2021 is upon us, and, like most New Yorkers, I’m looking forward to weekday meetings out on the town and weekends spent out east. From backyard barbecues with my favorite people to long afternoons in the sand, I’m excited to kick off the summer season in style.

This issue of DuJour highlights the latest projects from some of Hollywood’s up-and-coming talents, including Riverdale star Lili Reinhart and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.

Whether you’re floating in your pool or enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation farther afield, this book is the ultimate source for the latest and greatest in style, beauty, culture, design and more. Get a first look at must-have crocheted bags by labels like Prada and Bottega Veneta, as well as a new Chopard timepiece collection with Julia Roberts as its face. Explore our picks for the best skin resurfacing treatments to perfect your summer glow, go inside the highly anticipated Cézanne exhibit at MoMa and read a feature on actor Joseph Fiennes of The Handmaid’s Tale.

No matter what you’re up to this season, DuJour will be there to serve as your lifestyle guide for all things fabulous. Here’s to a summertime filled with sweet, simple pleasures on behalf of my family, our team and myself.