Two Summer Cocktails You Need to Make Right Now

Summer isn’t over anytime soon (at least, let’s pretend that’s the case), so what better way to soak up the rest of the season than with good tunes, good company, and great drinks? Head to Montauk’s Surf Lodge where the bartenders are slinging summer cocktails a plenty to thirsty crowds escaping the bustle of New York City. Two of those cocktails—both by Grey Goose—are perfect for sipping: the East Breeze, which features blackberry puree and St-Germain, and an amped up vodka soda, with lemongrass, pineapple, and grapefruit essence. Try whipping up these refreshing drinks at home as a nod to the warm weather or place your order at The Surf Lodge. *Takes a sip.*

GREY GOOSE EAST BREEZE:

1.5 oz Grey Goose Vodka

1oz St-Germain

.75oz fresh lemon juice

.5oz fresh blackberry puree

Preparation: Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and strain into a coup or martini glass. Garnish with mint sprig.

SURF LODGE’S CUSTOM GREY GOOSE AND SODA:

1 part Grey Goose Vodka

2 part soda water

Drop of lemongrass, pineapple, and grapefruit essences

Preparation: Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour into chilled can with ice.