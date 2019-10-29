Try This $100 Baked Potato in Beverly Hills

At the five-star Montage Beverly Hills, French chef Gilles Epié of the renowned Citrus Etoile on the Champs-Élysées, has opened a five-star pop-up restaurant. The gastronomic menu cooks up classic, time-honored French fare with contemporary, locally-sourced Californian ingredients. Dine on the marquee $100 baked potato topped with Loz Keluga caviar, lemon, and crème fraiche with the tableside Franco’s Baba Rum Flambé dessert that awarded Gilles a Michelin star. This decadent meal will make you feel like you’re at the best bistro in Paris.

The Gilles at Montage Beverly Hills is Gilles’ first solo venture, following the resounding success of his summer pop-up with chef Ludo Lefebvre. The restaurant is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 10pm and from Sunday to Monday from 12pm to 9pm. We recommend making a reservation now, as The Gilles at Montage Beverly Hills will be a hot meal-ticket during its limited fall run.